Valentine's Day: Delaware County seniors renew wedding vows, share secrets to long marriage

"You really have to believe in the vows. Believe them, practice them every day. It's a commitment to each other."

Three couples who have been married for more than half a century each renewed their vows in front of family, friends and loved ones.

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a special Valentine's Day for seniors at Brightview Senior Living Devon Tuesday afternoon.

Three couples who have been married for more than half a century each renewed their vows in front of family, friends and loved ones.

Connie and John Brignola have been married for 62 years.

12815717

"It's very important for us through all the hard days we've had in the past to celebrate this day," explains Connie. "We met accidentally 65 years ago and never knew it, but we lived around the corner from each other! It just blossomed from there on in."

Bill and Donna Rae McDonough have been celebrating their life together for 51 years. They have great advice for couples starting their journey together in marriage.

Bill says, "I would say talk to each other, express your feelings. Sometimes it might be difficult. Really means a lot to communicate with each other."

"Any time your partner is leaving be sure to kiss them. And kiss them when they get home," says Donna Rae. "It keeps the bond close. It's so important."

Leo and Kay Carlin have been going strong for 62 years.

Kay says, "You really have to believe in the vows. Believe them, practice them every day. It's a commitment to each other."

Her best advice? "Never go to bed angry. Don't stay angry long. It's not worth it. And love is always the bond."

Great advice indeed!

The ceremony took place at Brightview Devon. To learn more about other events they might have you can visit https//www.brightviewseniorliving.com

SEE ALSO: By the numbers: Will inflation break hearts this Valentine's Day?