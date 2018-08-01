Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

Harrah's Resort is seen in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday, June 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

ATLANTIC CITY --
An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.

Harrah's casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, two days after its sister property, Bally's, did.

So far, the Borgata, Ocean Resort and Bally's are offering sports bets, along with two horse racing tracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park.

What everyone is waiting for is approval to offer mobile or online sports betting. No one has yet been approved to offer that, although numerous gambling companies have applied to state gambling regulators for permission to do so before football season begins in September.

The Borgata, which was the first casino to offer sports betting on June 14, is presumably furthest along in the approval process for online sports betting. And Kevin Ortzman, Atlantic City president for Caesars Entertainment, said he hopes his company, which includes Bally's and Harrah's, could be approved for mobile sports betting by the end of August if regulatory and technological hurdles are overcome.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting should they choose to do so.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Murder charges reduced in deadly Center City stabbing
Man pleads guilty in crash into Delaware River that killed girlfriend
Suspect identified in triple shooting that killed Allentown teen
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
Transformer issue causes Wildwood power outage
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice
AccuWeather: More Humid, Scattered Storms Today
Arrest made in murder of woman shot while driving
Show More
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun designs amid Dem outrage
Suspect arrested in robbery and assault of Delco librarian
Al Pacino spotted at Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City
SEPTA ends paper transfers, replaces with Key Card
More News