PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --Survivors are recounting the terror of hiding in a dark closet during the massacre that killed 11 at a Pittsburgh synagogue and asking why the gunman blames them for the world's problems.
Suspect Robert Gregory Bowers is expected to appear in federal court Monday. Authorities say he expressed hatred toward Jews during the rampage Saturday morning and in later comments to police.
U.S. Attorney Scott Brady says federal prosecutors intend to pursue the death penalty.
Barry Werber says members of the synagogue's New Light Congregation were in the basement and beginning to pray when they heard crashing coming from upstairs. They looked out and saw a body on the staircase.
Werber says he called 911 but was afraid to say anything for fear of making noise as gunshots echoed upstairs.
FULL PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING COVERAGE:
- What we know about Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
- Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect: Everything we know about Robert Bowers
- How to help Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
- 'It's a terrible thing': Pres. Trump, others respond to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
- PHOTOS: Pittsburgh comes together after synagogue shooting
- What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps