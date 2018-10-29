PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING

Harrowing tales emerge from Pittsburgh synagogue; suspect due in court

EMBED </>More Videos

Synagogue shooting suspect due in court. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 29, 2018.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --
Survivors are recounting the terror of hiding in a dark closet during the massacre that killed 11 at a Pittsburgh synagogue and asking why the gunman blames them for the world's problems.

Suspect Robert Gregory Bowers is expected to appear in federal court Monday. Authorities say he expressed hatred toward Jews during the rampage Saturday morning and in later comments to police.

EMBED More News Videos

11 victims identified in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: Bob Brooks reports from Pittsburgh on Action News at 11 p.m., October 28, 2018


U.S. Attorney Scott Brady says federal prosecutors intend to pursue the death penalty.

Barry Werber says members of the synagogue's New Light Congregation were in the basement and beginning to pray when they heard crashing coming from upstairs. They looked out and saw a body on the staircase.

Werber says he called 911 but was afraid to say anything for fear of making noise as gunshots echoed upstairs.

FULL PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING COVERAGE:



EMBED More News Videos

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: Gunman kills 11 people; suspect in custody. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 10pm on October 27, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

FBI special agent Bob Jones discusses the investigation into Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper video from scene of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting on October 27, 2018

EMBED More News Videos

Governor Tom Wolf and Pittsburgh officials hold a news conference after a shooting at a synagogue on October 27, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Rabbi Benjamin Sendrow offers a prayer for the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims during a Trump event in Indiana on October 27, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump is responding to what he's calling the "devastating" shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, saying: "It's a terrible thing what's going on with hate in our country."

EMBED More News Videos

Names released of all 11 victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: Bob Brooks reports from Pittsburgh on Action News at 6 p.m., October 28, 2018.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
active shooterpennsylvania newsshootingpittsburgh synagogue shootingPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING
Local synagogues hold vigils for Pittsburgh shooting victims
Names released of all 11 victims of synagogue shooting
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
What is Gab, the social network used by Pittsburgh shooting suspect?
More pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Top Stories
Indonesia Lion Air flight with 189 on board crashes into sea
Names released of all 11 victims of synagogue shooting
Local synagogues hold vigils for Pittsburgh shooting victims
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Driver stuck on tracks calls police, unsure of location
Pipe bomb suspect set for Florida court appearance
Police: College-age man in costume shouts 'God isn't real' in church
Man survives days in mine shaft, fights off rattlesnakes
Show More
Red Sox beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to win World Series title
Wentz's 3 TD passes give Eagles win vs. Jags in London
2 women shot to death in Allentown
AccuWeather: Breezy and Cool Today, Big Warm Up Coming
Eagles Nation descends on Wembley Stadium
More News