Man shot multiple times in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Kensington section Monday morning.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of Hart Lane.

Police said a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to the hospital by police. He is currently in stable condition.

There is no word on a suspect or a motive for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large crowd of visitors take over Pennypack Park in Philly
Philadelphia police cars lit on fire across city, police say
Beer spills from overturned tractor trailer near Ben Franklin Bridge
World's biggest COVID-19 vaccine study begins
More than 2 dozen NJ lifeguards test positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Today, Thunderstorms Tuesday
4 Marlins players test positive for COVID-19; team staying in Philly: ESPN
Show More
'Solidarity ride' honors 3 cyclists killed this year in Philly
Philly's pop-up bar keeping customers cool during heat wave
Montco man charged in deaths of wife, mother-in-law
Bagged salad recall due to parasite
US tops 1,000 coronavirus deaths 4 days in a row
More TOP STORIES News