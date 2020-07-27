Man shot multiple times in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city's Kensington section Monday morning.It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of Hart Lane.Police said a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times.The victim was transported to the hospital by police. He is currently in stable condition.There is no word on a suspect or a motive for the shooting at this time.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police.