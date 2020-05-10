Coronavirus

Families holding on to Mother's Day traditions, line up at a bakery in Montgomery County

HATBORO, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Many people in Hatboro, Montgomery County are still trying to keep their Mother's Day tradition alive despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Lochel's Bakery opened at 6 a.m. on Sunday, and saw a steady line outside the bakery all day.

"We're separated, and we're just waiting," said Kathy Weaver, a mother waiting in line.

Mother's Day looks much different for Kathy Weaver this year. She was in line at the bakery in Hatboro getting her own desserts, without her children this year.

"My kids are not with me this year, so trying to make the best," said Weaver.

Due to the pandemic, Weaver said she wasn't able to see her children in person this year.

"It's sad, it's a little lonely, we have a Zoom chat scheduled for lunch today, so you know I'll get to see them that way," said Weaver, "But it's very isolating."
Waiting in line has been a distant experience for many. While they wait in line was about an hour long-which employees said is typical for any given Mother's Day. This year customers weren't chatting with each other while waiting in line because they were keeping a social distance and wearing a face covering.

"I've been out here for about an hour," said Christian Scherer, who added, "Just thought I'd get my mom something nice for Mother's Day."

Inside employees said they were taking the proper precautions by allowing two people in at a time. There was plexiglass between the customers ordering and the employees said they were changing their gloves regularly in addition to sanitizing the store every two hours.

"It's been hectic, it's been really busy," said Nathan Williams, an employee at the bakery.

Families said they were still trying to make the most of today, by spending time together.


"Usually we'd be at an amusement park, at like Six Flags or Hershey Park, so instead we're having a chill day at home spending time together," said Brie-Lynne Cassidy, a high school student in line with her mom.

