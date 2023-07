This summer, spooky season is coming early.

Get a sneak peek at Disney's 'Haunted Mansion'

This summer, spooky season is coming early!

There's a new trailer, just released today, for Disney's "Haunted Mansion," a frighteningly fun new movie opening only in theaters July 28th.

Alicia Vitarelli has a sneak peek.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.