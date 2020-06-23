Haverford Township employee killed in workplace accident

HAVERFORD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Haverford Township employee was killed during a workplace accident Monday afternoon, officials said."It is with great sadness that Haverford Township announces the death of longtime employee Kenneth 'Casey' Berry," Lt. Michael Glenn of the Haverford Township Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.It happened around shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday at a township building on Hilltop Road and Old West Chester Pike.According to authorities, Berry, a longtime mechanic of approximately 20 years, was working on the rear hopper of a garbage truck at the time of the accident.Medics and police officers responded to the scene. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he died."This was a tragic accident and it is an extremely difficult situation for everyone involved. A thorough investigation is underway to determine the factors that lead to this fatal accident," Glenn said.Grief counselors will be available to the first responders and all Haverford Township employees."The entire Haverford Township Administration and all Haverford Township employees mourn this tragic loss and we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Berry," Glenn said.No further details will be released out of respect for Berry, his family and coworkers, police said.