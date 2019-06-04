Havertown woman charged with neglect, death of her mother

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman has been charged with the death of her 83-year-old mother in Delaware County.Fifty-eight-year-old Ellen Gottlieb of Havertown was arrested Tuesday morning.Gottlieb was charged with the neglect of a care-dependent person, aggravated assault and involuntary manslaughter.Authorities say when social workers and police responded to the family home in January 2018 they found the victim, who suffered from dementia, covered in feces. They say she had numerous and significant skin sores and ulcers.It's believed those conditions were the byproduct of neglect.Authorities say Gottlieb had earlier removed her mother from a nursing home months before where she received proper care.In addition, Gottlieb, who had control of her mother's finances, allegedly made more than $88,000 in unauthorized purchases.In announcing the arrest, Delaware County District Attorney Katayoun Copeland said, "This is a tragic case where a mother was inhumanely treated by her daughter."Copeland said Gottlieb left her mother "to die due to lack of basic care."