Hawaii arresting rogue tourists for violating mandatory quarantine

The so-called rogue tourists are being arrested for violating a 14-day mandatory quarantine policy prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Tourists are going to beaches and grocery shopping instead of remaining indoors.
Those arrested include a newlywed California couple who repeatedly left their hotel room in Waikiki even though hotel staff warned them.
Others have been arrested at a hotel pool, loading groceries into a vehicle outside a Costco and bringing take-out food back to a hotel room, according to the Associated Press.
Hawaii has reported 629 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths as of Thursday.
