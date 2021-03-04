Tsunamis may strike Hawaii after huge earthquake off New Zealand: Agency

HONOLULU -- The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunamis may strike Hawaii later Thursday after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga.

The magnitude 8.1 quake struck the Kermadec Islands region at 9:28 a.m. Hawaii time.

The agency said it's investigating whether the event poses a threat to Hawaii. If tsunamis are generated, the first waves would reach the Hawaiian Island chain at 4:35 p.m. Hawaii time.

The agency issued a tsunami warning for American Samoa but then downgraded it to an advisory.

A warning means tsunamis with the potential to generate widespread inundation are expected or occurring.




VIDEO: AccuWeather explains how earthquakes occur
EMBED More News Videos

Learn more from AccuWeather about what an earthquake is and how it is caused.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiiearthquaketsunamiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check updates: Senate gears up for marathon effort | LIVE
Shooting leaves 2 injured at Friends Cemetery in Upper Darby: Police
Traditional 2021 Penn Relays canceled due to COVID pandemic
Driver in fatal hit-and-run stopped, looked at victim before fleeing: Police
Raw meat, metal: Lawmaker says 'tainted' food harming NJ National Guard
2 arrested in brutal attack on Montco pizzeria owner
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
Show More
Investigation underway at Villanova after multiple sex assaults reported on campus
Lidl raising starting salary to $15/hr for Philly area workers
Philly gun violence leaves 4 dead, 4 hurt in separate shootings
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
Dad of 7 dying of COVID says goodbye in emotional video
More TOP STORIES News