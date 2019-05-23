Hazmat situation partially shuts down Lehigh Valley hospital

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A spill caused a hazmat situation at a Lehigh Valley hospital Wednesday night.

Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest was forced to close its main entrance around 9 p.m.

According to Lehigh Valley Health Network, the spill was contained to a service hallway but the main entrance was closed off as a precaution while the county's hazardous materials response team investigated and cleaned the spill.

Outside of the entrance closure, operations at the hospital were not impacted according to LVHN.

Employees in the area of the spill were decontaminated and evaluated in the emergency department as a precaution.
