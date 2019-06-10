Hazmat situation at Bulk Chemical prompts evacuations in Berks County

PERRY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- More than two dozen people in a Berks County neighborhood have been evacuated from their homes Monday because of a hazmat situation.Emergency officials have been at Bulk Chemical in Perry Township since Sunday night.At one point people in Hazmat suits could be seen walking through the area.Officials have not released any details about the hazmat incident itself.At last check, emergency dispatchers said there were no reports of injuries.Some roads near the area are still shut down with the investigation continues.