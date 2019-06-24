Head Start worker accused of sexually abusing 2 children in Delaware

HOUSTON, Delaware -- Authorities say a man working as an aide for a Delaware Head Start program is facing child sex abuse charges.

Harrington Police say 27-year-old Timothy K. McCrary of Houston, Delaware was arrested Friday after an investigation that was prompted by a call from the state Division of Family Services regarding possible sexual abuse at the Telemon Head Start program in Harrington.

Investigators allege that a 4-year-old and a 5-year-old were sexually assaulted by McCrary last month.

Harrington is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust and one count of unlawful sexual contact with a child under 13 years old.

McCrary is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution. Bond is set at $235,000 cash. It is unclear whether he has a lawyer.
