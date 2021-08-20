This week, Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering is talking to two leaders in Coaches Vs. Cancer.
Aaron McKie is a former NBA player with eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. He came to Temple University in 2014 as assistant coach and became Head Coach in 2019. Along with fellow Philly Six coaches, he leads the American Cancer Society's Philadelphia chapter of Coaches vs. Cancer, the largest in the country.
Kevin Kelly has been a high school basketball coach in the Philadelphia area for the past 26 years. Currently, he is the head boys' basketball coach at Ridley High School. Kevin is a cancer warrior who was diagnosed with leukemia in 1998 and a strong supporter of the American Cancer Society Coaches vs. Cancer program in Philadelphia. Kevin shared his philosophy for coaching, being a parent, and facing his own cancer - win the day, every day and how he works to release the negative thoughts to help him focus on what he has.
HEALED: Coaches Vs. Cancer
