HEALED: Building resiliency, overcoming trials with positive psychology

Gathering guests for this week include Alicia Jeffreys and Dr. Nance Lucas.Alicia Jeffreys is the Senior Vice President, Marketing for the Detroit Pistons. In 2008 she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Chordoma that attacks the spinal cord and base of the skull.Dr. Nance Lucas is Executive Director of the Center for the Advancement of Well-Being, Associate Professor of the School of Integrative Studies, and former Associate Dean of the School of Integrative Studies (formerly New Century College) at George Mason University.Her teaching and scholarship interests focus on positive psychology and leadership, well-being, and ethics.