HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED: The journey to a healthier life

HEALED: The journey to a healthier life

Pat Croce's inspirational American Cancer Society Healed Gathering looks at steps we can all take to a healthy life.

Guests for this week include Dr. Jeanie Subach, Dr. Erika Rees-Punia and Euse Mita, Jr.

Dr. Jeanie Subach is a Registered Dietitian, Board Certified Sports Specialist Dietitian, and faculty member in the Department of Nutrition at West Chester University. In this position, she is the advisor to the Student Dietetic Association and program director for The Ram Chefs, a culinary program for young adults with developmental disabilities.

Dr. Erika Rees-Punia is the Principal Scientist for the HEALED After Cancer study, that the Movement has funded. Dr. Rees-Punia will be returning for a second appearance on the Gathering to give an update on the HEALED Study.

Euse Mita Jr. will be also making his second appearance to give an update on his journey to live a healthier life as a cancer survivor.
