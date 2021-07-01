HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED: The Legacy of Stuart Scott

HEALED: The Legacy of Stuart Scott

Pat Croce with this inspiring and motivating American Cancer Society Healed Gathering looks at the legacy of ESPN's Stuart Scott.

Guests this week include: Larry Platt and Kristin Spodobalski.

Larry Platt is Co-Founder/CO-Executive Director of The Philadelphia Citizen. He is the former editor of The Philadelphia Daily News and Philadelphia magazine. Larry is the co-author of the bestselling Every Day I Fight, the cancer memoir of ESPNs Stuart Scott.

Kristin Spodobalski is a business development professional. Her current role is Director of Growth at Wellthy. Kristin was girlfriend and caregiver of the late Stuart Scott, host of ESPN's SportsCenter. Stuart Scott died of appendix cancer in 2015.
