HEALED: Making the most of your life; cancer survivorship; and more

Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering focused on an array of topics including finding ways to make the most of your life, coping through a cancer diagnosis and survivorship, using food and exercise as fuel, the power of meditation and how it can help during the cancer journey.
Today's guests include Dr. Jeanie Subach, EdD, MA, RD, CSSD, LDN and Amy Lukasevich, stage four lymphoma survivor.
Amy is a 53-year-old survivor and thriver with incurable, Stage IV Follicular Lymphoma, which she will have for the rest of her life. Amy is an avid runner and has run multiple Broad Street Run 10 milers raising money for the American Cancer Society. She ran her first Broad Street Run just weeks after her cancer diagnosis. She is mother to Brandon and Caitlin, wife to Rob and Pup Mom to Lincoln and Eleanor.
"As Jimmy V once said, 'Don't give up! Don't ever give up!'" Amy said. "I keep this quote on a tab on my running shoes as a reminder to myself and to get me back on track," Amy said.
A fan favorite, Dr. Jeanie Subach, returned to the Gathering for the second time. Jeanie is a Registered Dietitian, Board Certified Sports Specialist Dietitian, and faculty member in the Department of Nutrition at West Chester University. In this position, she is the advisor to the Student Dietetic Association and program director for The Ram Chefs, a culinary program for young adults with developmental disabilities.
