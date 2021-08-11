HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED: Michael Nutter joins the weekly Gathering

Health equity and awareness of how your community impacts your well being.
HEALED: The factors in your life that can impact your cancer risk

This week, Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering dives into the factors in your life that play a role in your cancer risk.

Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter is a prostate cancer survivor. He is now passionate about educating Black men to stay on top of their health and get routine cancer screenings. Michael shared, "I was afraid...when you have that conversation with your doctor and they tell you, You have cancer....it's frightening. But then it's like, ok, what's next, what are my options? I want to be here, I want to live." He went on to urge the viewers to be aware of their body, their risks, and have that conversation about screening. He credits his survival of his cancer to early detection.

Dr. Shannon Lynch is an assistant professor in the Cancer Prevention and Control Program at Fox Chase Cancer Center and a grant recipient from the American Cancer Society. Dr. Lynch calls herself your "neighborhood researcher." Her work looks at how to reduce racial disparities in prostate cancer, by getting right into the community to target areas of need in terms of education, awareness of prevention and early detection, and access to treatment.
