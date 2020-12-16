Super Bowl

NFL to invite COVID-19-vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl 55

NEW YORK -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl as guests of the league.

In a letter to Rob Higgins, president of the host committee for Super Bowl 55, that was obtained by The Associated Press, Goodell wrote that he wanted to "honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during the pandemic" as well as promote the importance of vaccinations and the wearing of masks in public.

Goodell added in the letter: "We all know that over the past year, these frontline workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society and we owe them our ongoing gratitude. We also know that they will remain essential for months to come to treat those who are ill and administer vaccines. We hope that in some small way, this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes as we look forward to a better and healthier year."

SEE ALSO: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

The Super Bowl is scheduled to be played on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.
