2 more flu-related deaths bring Delaware toll to 5

DOVER, Del. --
Public health officials say two more people have died from the flu in Delaware, bringing this flu season's death toll in the state to five.

The News Journal reports the Division of Public Health announced Monday a 51-year-old Kent County woman and a 55-year-old New Castle County woman had died. Both women were infected with Influenza A and had other, underlying health conditions.

Authorities announced the first three flu-related deaths Jan. 2. The 65-year-old man, 73-year-old man, and 77-year-old woman were all infected with Influenza A.

There were 687 confirmed flu cases as of Dec. 29, and 118 hospitalizations.

The newspaper reports that flu season began earlier than usual in Delaware, with cases confirmed in mid-September.

Last year's flu season was one of the state's worst, with 35 flu-related deaths.

