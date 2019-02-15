HEALTH & FITNESS

New study says age is just a number

EMBED </>More Videos

New study says age is just a number. Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on February 15, 2019

Some say age is "just a number," and now a new study shows this could be true.

Researchers say how well you exercise may be a better predictor of how long you'll live.

A study from the Cleveland Clinic found that someone's performance on a treadmill stress test is a better predictor than calendar age alone.

A good performance shows that your heart may be younger than your birth certificate says, and you could live longer than expected.

The study leader hopes people truly understand the importance of exercise.

"The key take-home message for patients is to exercise more, improve exercise performance, and for health care providers to use this physiological age as a way to motivate their patients to improve their exercise performance," said Dr. Serge Harb.

Another study found that the number of pushups you can do is a good predictor of your risk of heart disease.

Middle-aged men who could do 40 or more had a risk 96-percent lower than men who could do less than 10 pushups.

----------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
HEALTH & FITNESS
Flu season national and local progress report
Being a night owl could determine how your brain functions
Gift of Life Program celebrates National Donor Day in Center City
EPA outlines plan for dealing with toxic chemicals in water
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
At least 1 dead after shooting at Illinois business; 4 officers wounded
ATF: 4-alarm fire in Old City ruled arson
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant
Police: 2 potential Jussie Smollett incident suspects arrested
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
New barn being raised 2 days after Honey Brook blaze
Show More
K-9 named 'Goose' finds missing New Jersey woman
Payless to file for bankruptcy, close 2,300 stores, report says
Police: 15 cars damaged while traveling Ocean County road
2 water main breaks cause traffic delays in East Falls area
Car flips over in Ridley Township collision
More News