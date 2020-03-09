Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Delaware: One case under investigation,18 being monitored

DOVER, Delaware -- The Delaware Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that two of the three people tested for COVID-19 have tested negative, while one case still remains under investigation.

Two patients from New Castle County have tested negative for the coronavirus and a patient from Kent County remains under investigation, according to officials.

Delaware officials are also monitoring 18 people.

17 people have tested negative for the virus in Delaware.

Presumptive positive cases have also been reported in several Pennsylvania counties, including Montgomery and Delaware counties.

New Jersey has several presumptive positives cases statewide, including Camden County.

Meanwhile, the number of infections in the United States climbed above 500 as testing for the virus increased.

