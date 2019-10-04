Vaping death: 1 death, multiple illnesses attributed to vaping in Pennsylvania

In a statement released Friday, officials say Pennsylvania has reported nine confirmed and 12 probable cases of the lung illness to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are investigating an additional 63 cases.
Each of the individuals involved in the cases have suffered serious lung injuries and most have been hospitalized, officials said.
"The lung injury cases are very serious, life-threatening and even fatal," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We do not yet know what is making people sick, and whether the illnesses are related to products being used, or potentially the delivery of those products. I strongly urge everyone who is vaping illegally bought products, in particular those with THC, to stop.
"In addition, there could be possible risks with legally purchased products. We want to warn people that investigations are ongoing and we advise they use extreme caution before using any vaping product at this time," Levine continued.
Both New Jersey and Delaware have also reported deaths attributed to vaping.