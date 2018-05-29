HEALTH & FITNESS

1 million French smokers kick habit in just 1 year

EMBED </>More Videos

One million French smokers kick the habit: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on May 29, 2018. (WPVI)

PARIS, France (WPVI) --
One-million smokers in France have reportedly kicked the habit.

And that was just in a one-year span, from 2016 to 2017.

Health officials there say they haven't seen a drop like this in a decade, according to Public Health France, which carried out the study.

There has also been a decline in smoking among teenagers and those on low incomes.

The study pointed to a variety of anti-smoking measures introduced to France as a likely reason for the decline.

In recent years, cigarettes have been forced to use neutral packaging and significantly raise prices.

There have also been reimbursements for people using tobacco substitutes, and campaigns like the national tobacco-free month.

A study last year found that despite decades of tobacco control policies, population growth had meant there was an increased number of smokers.

Worldwide, smoking causes one in 10 deaths, half of them in just four countries - China, India, the US and Russia, according to the Lancet, a British medical journal.

The World Health Organization says picture warnings are particularly effective in encouraging smokers to quit.

The U.S. has seen a slow decline in smoking rates, which stood at 15.5% in 2016.

Philadelphia has the nation's highest rate of adult smoking of the nation's 10 largest cities, at 25.2%.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecksmokingfrance
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News