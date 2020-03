11 New Jersey residents test presumptive positive for coronavirus

EMBED >More News Videos ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.

Current #COVID19 statewide stats:

• Presumptive Positive Tests: 6

• Negative Tests: 31

• Tests in Process: 0

• Persons Under Investigation: 27

• Tests Completed: 37



Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 8, 2020

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A total of eleven presumptive positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in New Jersey to date.Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver announced five new coronavirus cases on Monday afternoon.Another 24 cases are under investigation in state labs, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. State officials do not know how many are being investigated in private labs, Persichilli noted.The following details were released about the patients:1 . An 18-year-old from Clifton City, Passaic County who experienced an onset of symptoms on March 6. The patient is not hospitalized, Persichilli said. It's possible the individual was exposed to COVID-19 on March 2 after close contact with a known positive case in New York.2. A 48-year-old Berkeley Heights Township, Union County individual who experienced an onset of symptoms March 1. The individual is an inpatient at Overlook Medical Center. Exposure was symptomatic friends who traveled from Milan, but the friends tested negative for COVID-19, Persichilli said. She noted that the circumstances around this case remain under investigation.3. 27-year-old individual from Little Silver Borough, Monmouth County who had an onset of symptoms February 29. The patient is not hospitalized, Persichilli said. Exposure to COVID-19 came from Biogen conference that the person attended in Boston between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28. It's reported that 170 attendees from that conference have tested presumptive positive.4. 83-year-old from Hazlet Township, Monmouth County who experienced an onset of symptoms on March 3. The individual is an inpatient at Bayshore Medical Center, Persichilli said. Exposure to COVID-19 is unknown.5. 30-year-old individual from Teaneck Township, Bergen County, who experienced an onset of symptoms March 3. The individual is hospitalized at Holy Name Medical Center. Exposure to COVID-19 is unknown.The other cases include a Camden County man in his 60s , who is being treated at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital. Officials said he was listed in stable condition.On Sunday, Governor Phil Murphy announced that a man in his 30s is being hospitalized in Bergen County and a man in his 70s is being hospitalized in Passaic County.Three other individuals are being treated for the coronavirus in Bergen County, including a woman in her 30s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s.A presumptive positive case means a sample tested positive at a state lab and has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.Princeton University said Monday it is restricting large gatherings and urging students to remain home after spring break and take classes online in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, even though the school currently has no confirmed cases.Murphy last month set up a task force to prepare for handling the virus and a crisis management team has been meeting daily.