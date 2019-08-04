Health & Fitness

11 teens hospitalized with lung damage linked to vaping

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- State health officials now say 11 Wisconsin teenagers and young adults have been hospitalized with lung damage that has been linked to vaping.

The Children's Hospital of Wisconsin said eight teens were being treated for serious lung damage last month.

Health officials say they all suffered severe respiratory illnesses, some of which they say were so bad, the teens needed to be in ICU with ventilators.

They say vapes contain chemicals and particles that people, especially teens, should not be breathing.

