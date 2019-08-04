MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin -- State health officials now say 11 Wisconsin teenagers and young adults have been hospitalized with lung damage that has been linked to vaping.
The Children's Hospital of Wisconsin said eight teens were being treated for serious lung damage last month.
Health officials say they all suffered severe respiratory illnesses, some of which they say were so bad, the teens needed to be in ICU with ventilators.
They say vapes contain chemicals and particles that people, especially teens, should not be breathing.
RELATED:
Texas governor signs law to raise legal smoking age to 21
Secondhand smoke from vaping could be harmful to children: study
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, Wisconsin doctors warn
11 teens hospitalized with lung damage linked to vaping
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More