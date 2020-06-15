12 Members Allentown, Pennsylvania Family Diagnosed with COVID-19; 4 Have Died

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Fernandez family recently celebrated the 85th birthday of their matriarch Orfa, affectionately known as Orfita.They also celebrated her recovery from COVID-19 which loved ones say was nothing short of a miracle, especially when you consider the toll the pandemic has had on this family.In fact, Michelle Vera says her family is now mourning the loss of her beloved uncle, Luis Vera.Vera was emotional when she told us, "His loss, again, was very difficult for us, again, watching my father, even myself, I get emotional just thinking about it."And the death of Luis Vera is only the beginning.At least 12 members of the extended family have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and four have died.The most disturbing part of this story is that the spread of the virus is not contained to the many family members who live in Allentown.Vera says members of her extended family in Brooklyn, and even in their native Equador, have been diagnosed with COVID.And so, as they celebrate Orfita's survival after three weeks in the hospital, they mourn for their loved ones lost and have a message for people who are not taking the pandemic seriously.Vera says, "They have to stay very mindful. There's people, like ourselves, that have lost many family members and are still recovering."