1,200 doses of remdesivir being distributed to some Pennsylvania hospitals

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health says it's distributing 1,200 doses of the experimental drug, remdesivir, to dozens of hospitals across the commonwealth.
The federal government distributed the first shipment of the drug to Pennsylvania on Tuesday.
It is the first drug shown to help fight COVID-19, which has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide.
RELATED: FDA allows emergency use of remdesivir to treat coronavirus
"The department is working to give our hospitals every opportunity to treat patients with COVID-19," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "It is important to note that there is limited information on the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir to treat people in the hospital with COVID-19. However, it was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the recovery time in some people, which is why the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the medication for treatment."
Levine says 51 hospitals in Pennsylvania will be receiving the first shipment over the next few days.
The hospitals that will receive the first shipments were determined based on the number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital over a recent seven-day period, and the severity of the illness of those patients, based on whether they are on a ventilator.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pennsylvania students expected to return to school in fall, ed chief says
Voices grow louder in Bucks County asking Gov. Wolf to ease COVID-19 restrictions
Action News Troubleshooters: Know your employee rights before heading back to work
Gov. Murphy: New Jersey expected to have dates for start of reopening process soon
Man arrested for assaulting employee who asked him to wear mask, police say
COVID-19 RESOURCES
Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
1,200 doses of remdesivir being distributed to some Pennsylvania hospitals
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More