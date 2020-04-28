1.2K more coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, total reaches 43,264

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More than 1,200 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.The state's Department of Health said the 1,214 more cases brings the statewide total to 43,264.Officials report 1,716 deaths in Pennsylvania.There are 165,824 patients who have tested negative to date.Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;1% are aged 13-18;Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;38% are aged 25-49;27% are aged 50-64; and26% are aged 65 or older.Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,360 resident cases of COVID-19, and 920 cases among employees, for a total of 8,280 at 452 distinct facilities in 41 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,089 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year.Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.------------Pennsylvania's 500 school districts are facing a projected loss of up to 5% in the revenue from local taxes as coronavirus pandemic shutdowns take a heavy toll on the economy, a leading public schools group said Tuesday.The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officers said it is projecting a loss of $1 billion, or 5%, in revenue from local school taxes if an economic recovery lags. A quicker turnaround could limit the damage to a loss of $850 million, or 4%, the group said.School districts reported spending about $30 billion in the 2017-2018 school year, according to state data, the latest available for that statistic. About $17.5 billion in revenue that year came from local sources, primarily property taxes, and $11.5 billion came from the state, according to the data.In a statement, Timothy Shrom, director of research for the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officers, said rising unemployment will likely mean a loss in real estate transfer tax revenue as the economic downturn slows the real estate market.Property tax revenue will decline as people need more time to pay, and interest rate reductions will depress interest earnings, Shrom said.___DELAYING COMMUTATIONSLt. Gov. John Fetterman, who chairs the state Board of Pardons, said he will indefinitely delay a June consideration of dozens of requests for clemency from state prison inmates while the coronavirus outbreak threatens public health.Fetterman said it was to the largest such collection of requests to be considered at one single board meeting.However, he said, it is impossible to hold the meeting and give each inmate due consideration, including in-person interviews, while protecting the health of the inmates and the board members during the outbreak.Requests for clemency require in-person interviews with board members in a cramped prison meeting room and then closed-door discussion between board members in group settings, Fetterman said Tuesday.It would be grossly unfair to inmates who have applied for commutation to deny them their in-person prison visits and interviews, Fetterman said.Currently, prisons are closed to visitors to help prevent the virus's spread, and the state Capitol, where the five-member Board of Pardons meets, is closed also to those without electronic key card access.Fetterman said work continues on cases, however, and he hopes to reschedule the hearings within 30 days of the reopening of the Capitol Complex.