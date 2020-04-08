1,680 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania; death toll rises to 310

Officials also reported 70 new deaths among positive cases. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania now stands at 310.
"Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a statement. "Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe."
The state Department of Health confirmed that every county now has an infected resident.
There are 82,299 patients who have tested negative to date.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;
- 41% are aged 25-49;
- 29% are aged 50-64; and
- 20% are aged 65 or older.
More on those developments:
CRIME STATISTICS
COVID-19 has most people indoors, abiding by Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order, and in what seems to be a corollary, crime rates across the commonwealth have plunged.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, total criminal offenses are down 89% compared to crime stats from the last week prior to the outbreak.
Officials said property crimes are down 91% and DUI's have dropped 71%, since bars are shut down and most people are off the roads.
However, there are concerns around one crime potentially increasing during this outbreak: domestic violence.
Though we don't have the number yet, since that is a not an offense State Police currently track.
TROUT SEASON BEGINS
Though trout season is open, anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Tom Wolf, the Fish and Boat Commission said.
"The trout we have been stocking have had time to spread out, and so should you," Tim Schaeffer, the agency's executive director, said in a statement.
The commission nonetheless urged anglers and boaters to fish close to home, cover their faces with masks or cloth coverings, keep a distance of at least 6 feet from others, only go fishing with family members living in the same household and never share fishing gear with others.
Not all waters have been stocked, and the commission said it won't provide a stocking schedule or a list of stocked waters, to further discourage group gatherings.
BLOOD ANTIBODY TESTS
To fight the spread of COVID-19, Chester County will start testing the blood of essential workers in an effort to determine who has developed coronavirus antibodies and can fight off the disease.
The tests will be administered to emergency responders, prison staff, health care workers and long-term care facility staff in Chester County, officials said.
County officials acknowledge the accuracy of such testing is unclear, and it is unclear how long immunity lasts for people who have had the virus.
The county has received a shipment of 10,000 blood test kits and expect a second shipment of 10,000 to arrive next week. With 307 confirmed cases, Chester County is in the middle of the pack of Pennsylvania's counties in terms of number of confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.
PRISONERS MAKING MASKS
State prison inmates have manufactured more than 180,000 cloth masks for use by Corrections Department staff and prisoners.
The prison system said Tuesday that its garment factories began converting to mask production on March 17. Each employee has received three masks, each prisoner two.
The system's manufacturing arm, Pennsylvania Correctional Industries, is also making gowns, anti-bacterial soap and disinfectant, the department said.
