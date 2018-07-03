FOOD POISONING

18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at cookout

EMBED </>More Videos

A bacterial infection caused by exposure to feces sent over a dozen people to the hospital (WTVD)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WPVI) --
Health officials say a cook-out and party may be responsible for an illness that sent more than a dozen people to hospitals in North Carolina.

WTVD-TV reports, Charlotte-Mecklenburg's emergency medical service Medic said at least 15 people at one apartment complex were taken to hospitals after reporting gastrointestinal and other symptoms Sunday.

A statement from the Mecklenburg County public information officer said the calls followed a neighborhood birthday party Saturday night.

Medic said it responded to five separate calls at the apartment complex in the first hour, starting around 4:45 p.m. Sunday.

Thirty-three people were taken to the hospital and 18 were admitted. Some ended up in the Intensive Care Unit with serious symptoms.
The bacteria Shigella caused the illness. Several neighbors said the sickness may have been caused by the food.

Health officials said it appeared improper hand washing caused the bacteria to spread.

According to the CDC, people who are sick with shigellosis have Shigella germs in their stool. Shigella is very contagious -- just a small amount of germs can make someone sick. People could get sick by:

  • Getting Shigella germs on their hands and then touching their food or mouth.
  • Touching surfaces contaminated with germs from stool from a sick person, such as toys, bathroom fixtures, changing tables or diaper pails.
  • Changing the diaper of a sick child or caring for a sick person.
  • Eating food that was prepared by someone who is sick with shigellosis.


Foods that are consumed raw are more likely to be contaminated with Shigella germs.

Shigella germs can also contaminate fruits and vegetables if the fields where they grow contain human waste.

---

Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthfood poisoningu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD POISONING
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Chipotle
Taco Bell queso dip recalled, may cause botulism
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
1st death reported in romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak
More food poisoning
HEALTH & FITNESS
Temple Hospital using new tool to more accurately diagnose esophageal cancer
CDC: Backyard birds tied to 212 salmonella cases
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
New tick species causing health, livestock concerns
Are sports drinks a healthy choice for teens?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News