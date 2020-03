Philadelphia reports 18 more cases of COVID-19, total now at 85

Health Officials: If you have been referred to S. Philly testing site, have this information to make the process smooth. Government-issued identification card

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eighteen additional positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported in the city of Philadelphia, bringing the total to 85, officials said Saturday.During a virtual press conference where press asked question online, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley broke down the 85 cases by ages.Five of the cases are under the age of 20; 43 are between the ages of 20-39; 20 are between the ages of 40-59; and 17 are over the age of 60.Twelve of the 85 have been hospitalized. Sixteen of the cases are known to be healthcare workers.Farley said that Philly now has its first case that's a nursing home resident.Mayor Jim Kenney opened the virtual press conference by speaking about the national response."I think it's been clear the federal response has been deficient with mixed messages and very slow actions," Kenney said. Kenney said states have been stepping up.Kenney said and 300 mayors including himself have sent a letter to Congress asking for $250 billion in emergency supplemental assistance."We are asking that this aid to be provided directly to American cities," Kenney said.On Friday afternoon, a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opened afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia as more positive cases were announced.Officials said the site will be open daily from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m."The site will be open every day during those hours as long as supplies allow," the city said.While the Community Based Testing Site is open to the public, the city said there are strict eligibility criteria for admission and testing.The city said the restrictions are necessary because of the limited number of tests.While a doctor's note or prescription is not needed to be eligible, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is restricting eligibility for testing at this site to the following groups of people:-People who are over 50 years of age AND are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus.-Healthcare workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, including:*Hospital and doctors office staff with direct patient contact*Nursing home staff with direct patient contact*People who perform Emergency Medical Services duties*Home healthcare staff with direct patient contactIf you don't have a doctor and want to get tested, you can go to one of Philadelphia's nine community health centers to be seen and directed. You can find those locations at the Department of Public Health's website. Action News was there Thursday as testing kits were moved in and tents were set up in the stadium parking lots.During an earlier news conference, Farley had a warning about the coronavirus sweeping through the country."This is about to get real," he said. "We expect many people in Philadelphia will get this infection."Dr. Farley says more supplies are needed."These sites are having a shortage of the test kits, the swabs they use to take the samples," he said.Health officials say they can't test everyone. Farley said healthcare workers will be a priority. Already, 20 have tested positive and those workers are needed on the front lines."We have to assume this virus is spreading very rapidly through the city of Philadelphia," he said.In Montgomery County, a free public drive up testing site will open on Saturday.It's located at Temple University's Ambler Campus in Upper Dublin Township and will be open to anyone with symptoms. You register either online at www.montcopa.org/COVID-19 or by phone at 610-631-3000.Regional leaders are working to ramp up donations and volunteers.Meanwhile, donations are being centralized through a new website, PHLCOVID19FUND.org The money will be funneled to non-profits which will disburse the money. $6.5 million had been pledged prior to the launch on Thursday. Bill Golderer with the United Way of Greater Philadelphia will help steer the fund."Our neighbors need help. They need help from proven trusted leaders who've delivered sacrificially all the time," Golderer said.The city is expected to open more testing sites. Officials say leases are being worked out.