Two cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County's location identified; Declaration of Disaster Emergency signed

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials and the Office of Public Health provided an update on the two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County Sunday.The two individuals in the county with the virus have been identified as an adult male Worcester resident and an adult female who lives in Lower Gwynedd Township.Both individuals have mild symptoms that do not require hospitalization and are currently in isolation at home.Each was exposed to the virus while traveling in an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present.Montgomery County Office of Public Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Health are working hand-in-hand to conduct contact tracing."All of the contacts of these two individuals have either been contacted or are in the process of being contacted, they've been advised about the possible exposure to coronavirus and they have been advised about the appropriate next steps," said Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, chairperson of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.As of right now, the county said none of the contacts of these two individuals are experiencing any symptoms of the virus.The county said no other details about the patients will be released to protect their privacy.Arkoosh said at this time there is absolutely no evidence of "community spread" in Montgomery County. Community spread is defined as someone coming down with the virus who has had no direct contact with a person who is sick."If you have coronavirus symptoms, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for further instructions," Arkoosh said.The county also urged employers to consider policies that would allow workers to stay home if they are sick."We are asking all employers to consider alternative work models such as working remotely and staggered schedules," said Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr., vice-chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. "Employers should also consider offering or adding paid sick time."The commissioners also signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency, which will enable the County to mobilize resources with less red tape.