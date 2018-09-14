2 local hospitals are one step closer to a merger

Thomas Jefferson University and Einstein Healthcare are one step closer to a merger.Boards at both non-profit health systems have signed a definitive agreement to merge.They say it's an investment in the past, present, and future of Philadelphia."By bringing our resources together we can offer communities across the region broad access to high-quality care," said Barry Freedman, Einstein Healthcare Network.The merger still needs the approval of the Attorney General and Federal Trade Commission.There is no word on how long that will take.------