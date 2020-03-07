2 Montgomery County residents test presumptive positive for COVID-19 bringing state total to 4

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5991452" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Residents react after presumptive positive coronavirus case found in Philadelphia

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says two new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Montgomery County, bringing the state's total to four.Wolf says two individuals in Montgomery County are in isolation and were exposed to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present."These new cases bring our total of presumptive positive cases to four in Pennsylvania," Gov. Wolf said. "Even with these new cases, I want to reassure Pennsylvanians that the commonwealth is prepared and responding appropriately and swiftly so that information and resources are available.On Friday, officials announced two others were tested presumptively positive for the coronavirus, one in Delaware County and one in Wayne County. Both have mild symptoms of COVID-19."While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to stay calm," Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. "Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks, or have come in contact with someone who has the virus."The Delaware County case is a woman who recently traveled to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present, officials said. The other case is an adult who recently traveled to a country where the coronavirus is present.Delaware County does not have a health department so they are limited in what they are allowed to release to the public."The Pennsylvania Department of Health follows procedures to comply with the Disease Control and Prevention Act. This act prohibits the state from releasing identifying information about a patient unless there is an imminent threat. County health departments would not fall under this act and have the ability to release information to the residents as they see fit. In this situation, we'd have the ability to release more information and the decision of what to be released would be ours. This is not the case currently in Delaware County," said Dr. Monica Taylor, vice chair of Delaware County Council.The woman who tested presumptively positive went to health officials on Thursday.Governor Tom Wolf said the woman is in good physical health and is in isolation at home.It's unclear where the woman lives, but Dr. Taylor did dispel rumors that the woman lived in Media, as seen on the website of an out-of-state hospital.Taylor says these maps pinpoint the disease from the center location of the county and it's not directly correlated with where the person lives.The CDC and the state health department are trying to get in contact with the people she encountered before going into quarantine.County officials said they are working closely with local schools and have distributed more masks, gloves and sanitizer to first responders"Our goal from the emergency preparedness side is to make sure we don't go into a deficit of our first responders," said Delaware County Emergency Services Director Tim Boyce.The state has not recommended any schools to be closed. County officials say this decision would come from each individual school.Governor Wolf has signed an emergency disaster declaration to provide increased support to state agencies involved in the response to the virus."It is critical to prepare for and respond to suspected or confirmed cases in the commonwealth and to implement measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The disaster declaration is an additional way we can be prepared," Wolf said.