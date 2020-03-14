Coronavirus

2 more coronavirus cases announced in Delaware, bringing state total to 6; connected to University of Delaware

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Delaware Division of Public Health announced two more presumptive positive coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the state's total to six.

The patients were described by state officials as a "woman older than 50" and a "man older than 60."

"The two individuals are associated with the University of Delaware community, and are linked to the initial presumptive positive cases," state officials said in a news release.

Both are from New Castle County and are self-isolating at home.

Authorities are working to identify close contacts of the two individuals who may have been exposed.

The previously announced cases include two graduate students and a postdoctoral researcher. All three individuals are under the age of 30 and are currently self-isolated at home.

A professor at the university was the state's first presumptive positive case. Officials say the 50-year-old man is not severely ill and is now self-isolated at home.

"The additional cases involving individuals from the University of Delaware community are concerning, but we will monitor the individuals with COVID-19 and identify their close contacts," said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay.

Students, faculty, and staff who have general questions about the University of Delaware's response to COVID-19 should contact the University of Delaware's Call Center at 302-831-1188 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This comes after a state of emergency took effect in Delaware because of COVID-19, and Gov. John Carney ordered all public schools in the state to be closed for the next two weeks.

The declaration will make it easier for state agencies to coordinate and mobilize state resources in response to the virus.

It also prohibits price gouging, encourages the cancellation of "nonessential" public gatherings of 100 people or more.

In a news release Friday evening, Carney directed public schools to be closed through March 27.

Drive-thru testing clinic in Wilmington

Concerned residents showed up by the hundreds in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, and cars were lined up for blocks, with passengers anxious to be tested for the coronavirus.
ChristianaCare, along with the Health Department, offered a free drive-through clinic.

People drove up and got a quick nasal swab that is sent off to a lab for testing. The hope is to reduce the spread of the virus and take some of the demands off of local emergency rooms.

The free testing was only for individuals that were exhibiting symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

Health experts say test results should be available within two to five days.

If you have symptoms, you are urged to contact your doctor. People with questions about the coronavirus can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899.
