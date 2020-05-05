COVID-19 in New Jersey: Avalon, Stone Harbor reopening beaches Friday with limited access; nursing home misconduct investigation

In a letter from the mayors of Avalon and Stone Harbor to their communities Monday, the boroughs announced limited access to their beaches for walking, running, fishing, and surfing from dawn to dusk will begin the morning of Friday, May 8.
Mayors Martin Pagliuighi and Judith Davies-Dunhour said no stationary activity, including sitting on chairs or blankets, will be allowed.
Social distancing regulations must be followed.
"The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are followed and there are no large groups of people gathered. All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close our beaches," the mayors said.
All other public spaces will remain closed, including playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, boardwalks, libraries, and recreation centers.
The mayors said, "This limited beach access accommodation is intended to provide an open space for individuals to get exercise, see the beach and ocean, and have a relaxing experience."
Complete beach access, allowing for picnics and swimming, will be determined at a later date.
They reminded residents that the State of Emergency and stay-at-home orders remain in effect in New Jersey.
"We all look forward to the time where we can come together and enjoy our communities, and of course, enjoy each other's company. Until that time arrives, please enjoy this limited access plan to the beach and we remain hopeful that you and your family remain healthy and safe through this pandemic," the mayors said.
If the rules are not followed, the beaches will close again, the letter said.
--------
REPORTING MISCONDUCT IN NURSING HOMES
Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced the opening of an online portal to report misconduct in nursing homes as his office investigates the high number of deaths at New Jersey's long-term care facilities and nursing homes (LTCs) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The investigation will determine whether any individuals or entities broke the law and should face civil or criminal penalties for their actions (or lack thereof) during the outbreak, the AG's Office said.
Anyone with firsthand knowledge of illegal activity or other misconduct involving a New Jersey-based long-term care facility is asked to fill out the form.
Grewal said the form is designed to further an ongoing statewide investigation, not to answer specific questions about an long-term care or someone living at a facility.
--------
CASES
Gov. Phil Murphy announced 334 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 8,244. There were 2,494 additional positive cases for a total of 130,593.
There were 385 new hospitalizations on Monday with 232 patients released from the hospitals.
--------
Emergency Licenses
The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs will begin standing up a program to grant temporary emergency licenses to recent graduates of nursing, physician assistant, pharmacy, and respiratory care therapy programs who have not yet been able to take and pass their licensing exams, Murphy announced.
"Thousands of recent graduates will be able to quickly join the teams of health care professionals currently fighting COVID-19. With this army, we will win this war," Murphy said.
