Coronavirus

2 people being tested for coronavirus in Philadelphia: Health department says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Health Department is currently testing two people for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.

RELATED: What to do if you think you have COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



The Philadelphia Health Department says that the risk of infection from COVID-19 to the average Philadelphian is very low. People who have recently traveled to China are at the greatest risk.



While the region has no confirmed cases of the virus to date, officials in Philadelphia say they are ready.

RELATED: Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus

"The coronavirus so far is not in Philadelphia," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley. "It's likely coming here because it spread around the world."

12 people have died from the virus in the United States.

EMBED More News Videos

National wholesalers and local stores are struggling to keep hand sanitizer on the shelves after a surge in purchases due to coronavirus.

