2 Philadelphia elementary schools remain closed due to asbestos

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Alexander McClure and Laura H. Carnell Elementary Schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 2, and Friday, Jan. 3.

Before winter break, damage to asbestos-containing pipe insulation was found at both schools, and in an abundance of caution, Carnell and McClure will remain closed.

All McClure staff are expected to report to Roberto Clemente Middle School at 122 West Erie Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 2 and Friday, Jan. 3. Staff from Carnell should report to the Little School House on these days.

Abatement work will be completed, and air testing and cleaning in the building will also be conducted before students and staff re-occupy the building. Results of the air quality tests will be available on the District's website here.

Families, media and the public are urged to monitor the District website at www.philasd.org for updated information.
