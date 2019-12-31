PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia elementary schools that were temporarily closed shortly before the holiday break for asbestos concerns will remain closed for the rest of this week.
Carnell Elementary in the Oxford Circle section and McClure Elementary in the Hunting Park section will be closed on Thursday, January 2 and Friday, January 3.
Both schools were closed on December 20 after asbestos was found in pipe insulation.
According to the school district, damage was found in pipe insulation that contained asbestos.
The schools will remain closed out of an "abundance of caution," the district said.
Abatement work, cleaning and air testing will be done before students and staff re-occupy the building.
Results from the tests will be posted on the school district's website
District officials say McClure staffers are expected to report to Roberto Clemente Middle School at 122 West Erie Avenue on Thursday, Jan. 2 and Friday, Jan. 3. Staff from Carnell should report to the Little School House on these days.
Officials earlier announced the discovery of asbestos at Franklin Learning Center in Philadelphia's Spring Garden section. FLC is closed until January.
2 Philadelphia elementary schools to remain closed this week over asbestos concerns
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News