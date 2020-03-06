HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania has two presumed positive cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, including one in Delaware County.
Gov. Tom Wolf made that announcement during a news conference on Friday morning.
The other case is in Wayne County in the far northeastern portion of Pennsylvania.
"In the last few hours we received confirmation of presumed - I emphasize the word presumed - positive cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in Pennsylvania.
"I'm saying presumed positive for a reason, because the results have to be confirmed by the CDC. But we have two that we have tested in Pennsylvania, so we are presuming positive.
"One is in Delaware County and the other is in Wayne County. Both of the cases have been quarantined in their homes," Wolf said.
The patients are in good physical condition, officials said.
This update comes hours after Bucks County officials announced the closure of five schools in the Central Bucks School District for Friday after some students and staffers came in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient at a private gathering.
That patient was from out of state, officials said. At this time there have been no confirmed cases in Bucks County.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia health officials are monitoring two possible coronavirus cases in the city.
New Jersey also has two presumed positive cases of coronavirus, officials announced on Thursday.
This is a breaking news update. Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
2 presumed positive coronavirus cases in Pa., including Delaware County
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News