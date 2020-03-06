Coronavirus

2 presumed positive coronavirus cases in Pa., including Delaware County

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania has two presumed positive cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, including one in Delaware County.

Gov. Tom Wolf made that announcement during a news conference on Friday morning.

The other case is in Wayne County in the far northeastern portion of Pennsylvania.

"In the last few hours we received confirmation of presumed - I emphasize presumed - positive cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania. I'm saying presumed for a reason because the results have to be confirmed by the CDC. But we have two we have tested in Pennsylvania, so we are presuming positive. One is in Delaware County and one is in Wayne County. Both have been quarantined in their homes," Wolf said.

