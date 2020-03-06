2 presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Pa., including Delaware County

Gov. Tom Wolf made that announcement during a news conference on Friday morning.
The other case is in Wayne County in the far northeastern portion of Pennsylvania.
"In the last few hours we received confirmation of presumed - I emphasize the word presumed - positive cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, in Pennsylvania. I'm saying presumed positive for a reason, because the results have to be confirmed by the CDC. But we have two that we have tested in Pennsylvania, so we are presuming positive," Wolf said.
Get the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak at 6abc.com/coronavirus
Both patients have been quarantined and are in good physical condition, officials said.
The Delaware County case is a woman who recently traveled to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present, officials said. The other case is an adult who recently traveled to a country where the coronavirus is present.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said officials will be contacting those who have been in contact with the affected people and they will be quarantined.
"We expect more cases to be confirmed in the coming days and weeks," Levine said.
No other information on the people affected has been released.
Shortly before noon Friday, Governor Wolf signed an emergency disaster declaration to provide increased support to state agencies involved in the response to the virus.
"It is critical to prepare for and respond to suspected or confirmed cases in the commonwealth and to implement measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The disaster declaration is an additional way we can be prepared," Wolf said.
RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
This update comes hours after Bucks County officials announced the closure of five schools in the Central Bucks School District for Friday after some students and staffers came in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient at a private gathering.
That patient was from out of state, officials said. At this time there have been no confirmed cases in Bucks County.
RELATED: How to combat and calm coronavirus COVID-19 anxiety