Health & Fitness

2-year-old boy dies from E. coli linked to San Diego County Fair

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- A 2-year-old boy has died after contracting E. coli linked to the San Diego County Fair, according to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency.

Health officials are investigating four infections. The ages of the four children range in age from 2 to 13 years old.

The children visited the fair from June 8 to 15 and had symptoms from June 10 to 16, health officials said in a press release.

The 2-year-old child was hospitalized and died on June 24 "from a complication of the disease." The three other children were not hospitalized.

All children had reported visiting the petting zoo or came into contact with animals in other areas of the fair.

Though the source of the bacteria has not been officially determined, fair officials have closed public access to all animal areas, including the petting zoo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniacounty fairchild deathu.s. & worlde. coli
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Hot And Humid, Strong T'Storm
Retired NYPD officer with 9/11-related cancer dies
Spirit Airlines flight returns to Atlantic City due to odor
Bicyclist says teen attacked her with plastic shovel in Queen Village
4 gunmen attack, rob family in West Philadelphia home
Maleah Davis: 'Homicidal violence' ruled in 4-year-old's death
Plane makes emergency landing at Newark Airport
Show More
18 kidnapping victims found 'enslaved' inside home: Police
Pepsi to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of aluminum
Judge bars Trump from using $2.5B to build border wall
Fireworks likely cause in Allentown school fire
Keeping cool at the Warped Tour in Atlantic City
More TOP STORIES News