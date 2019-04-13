24-hour Walk-It-Out Stepathon in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An unusual fundraising walk got underway in South Philadelphia Friday night.People with paralysis are among those taking part in the 24-hour Walk-It-Out Stepathon at Magee Rehabilitation Center.The event is raising money for Magee's Locomotor Campaign, as well as the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation's NeuroRecovery network.Everyone is walking on treadmills, including some of those used in therapy.