Health & Fitness

24-hour Walk-It-Out Stepathon in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An unusual fundraising walk got underway in South Philadelphia Friday night.

People with paralysis are among those taking part in the 24-hour Walk-It-Out Stepathon at Magee Rehabilitation Center.

The event is raising money for Magee's Locomotor Campaign, as well as the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation's NeuroRecovery network.

Everyone is walking on treadmills, including some of those used in therapy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphia newsrehabfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
More TOP STORIES News