27 positive COVID-19 cases reported in New Castle County, Delaware

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Out of the 38 cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware, 27 of them are in New Castle County.

Six cases are in Sussex County and five cases are in Kent County.

Social Security offices are now closed to the public in the First State, but benefits will be paid on time.

Governor John Carney had already shut down entertainment venues, including bowling alleys, movie theaters, fitness centers, and health spas state-wide.

The shutdown went into effect 8 a.m. Thursday.

"We need everyone to really focus on slowing the spread of #COVID19. Wash your hands. Avoid social contact. Stay home. This is a serious effort to protect those most vulnerable to the virus: those with health conditions & our senior citizens-our moms, dads, grandmoms, grandpops," Carney tweeted Thursday night.

The governor also said as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, restaurants with a valid on-premise license are allowed to sell alcoholic beverages as part of take-out, delivery or drive-through orders.

However, alcohol sales cannot exceed 40 percent of the total sales.

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.
