COVID-19: 2nd death reported in Pennsylvania, at least 399 positive cases

Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced a second death due to the COVID-19 outbreak as the number of positive cases jumped to at least 371 cases Saturday.
The death occurred in Allegheny County, Levine said.
There were 103 new positive cases reported on Saturday. Officials said 3,766 patients have tested negative since coronavirus testing began.
In the Delaware and Lehigh valleys, here is how the numbers looked as of Saturday:
- 7 cases in Berks County
- 24 cases in Bucks County
- 19 cases in Chester County
- 33 cases in Delaware County
- 4 cases in Lancaster County
- 13 cases in Lehigh County
- 77 cases in Montgomery County
- 69 cases in Philadelphia
According to health officials, one of the latest cases in Montgomery County is a 10-year-old boy who lives in Lower Merion Township. Officials said the child's symptoms do not require hospitalization and the boy is currently being monitored at home.
As the number of coronavirus cases continue to grow in the Delaware Valley, more testing sites are opening.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, a new drive-through site opened at Temple University's Ambler Campus in Upper Dublin Township.
However, you cannot just drive up and get a test. The site will provide testing by appointment only, online or by phone. The testing site is not limited to Montgomery County residents.
- RELATED: Gov. Wolf delays enforcement of order closing 'non-life-sustaining' businesses amid COVID-19
There will not be any treatment conducted on site.
Only individuals meeting one or more of the following four (4) criteria will be eligible for testing:
- Fever at or above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit AND respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath; OR
- Temperature at or above 99.6 degrees Fahrenheit AND 65 years of age or older; OR
- First responder (law enforcement, fire, EMS, or dispatcher) AND concern for exposure to a patient with suspected COVID-19 OR respiratory symptoms; OR
- Healthcare worker proving direct patient care AND testing not available through employer AND concern for exposure to a patient with suspected COVID-19 OR respiratory symptoms.
County officials say due to the limited number of tests available, tests will be reserved for the high-risk individuals described above.
"Testing site staff will conduct body temperature verification using non-contact infrared thermometers prior to administering COVID-19 tests. Individuals qualifying under requirements for age or first responder/healthcare worker status may be asked to provide proper identification. Individuals not meeting one of the above criteria or who lack this necessary documentation will be denied access to testing," a statement reads.
Registration is open and can be found at www.montcopa.org/COVID-19. Those who would like to register by phone can call (610) 631-3000.
The site will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily by appointment only, as testing supplies allow.
Individuals arriving for testing should enter the campus via the entrance on the 1400 block of E. Butler Pike, Ambler, PA 19002.
Due to the limited number of tests currently available, officials said generally healthy individuals who have mild symptoms and no underlying medical conditions do not need to be tested at this time. They should stay at home, call their healthcare provider, and self-isolate for a minimum of seven (7) days after the onset of symptoms and for at least three (3) days without a fever (without using fever-reducing medications). Since the treatment for COVID-19 is supportive care, the results of testing for these individuals will not change what they should do.
RELATED: Coronavirus: From hand-washing to wearing masks, here's how to protect yourself
Police Officer Tests Positive
A police officer in Bucks County has tested positive for COVID-19.
Action News is told the Middletown Township police officer is doing well and is in self-isolation.
Officials said the officer did not become infected on the job.
Wolf retrenches sweeping order, amid complaints, lawsuits
Wolf had already discouraged people from going out, if they can avoid it, and ordered schools shut through March, at least.
In a legal filing late Friday, the state attorney general's office said Wolf is empowered by the state's Emergency Management Services Code to shutter businesses and to restrict people's movements in a disaster.
"COVID-19 presents an extraordinary challenge that requires extraordinary measures to combat. The governor was empowered by law to combat precisely this challenge," the filing said.
The state Supreme Court did not immediately rule on a lawsuit challenging Wolf's authority to shut down gun shops and other companies. A second lawsuit, filed by a Harrisburg-area law firm, was withdrawn Saturday, one day after the Wolf administration relaxed its blanket closure of law offices.
Wolf has justified his edict that tens of thousands of businesses shutter their doors indefinitely by citing big, daily upticks in the number of COVID-19 cases that health officials say threaten to overwhelm hospitals and spike the death toll.
Under pressure from Republicans and business owners, Wolf agreed to delay enforcement of the shutdown order until Monday. His administration also agreed to exempt additional businesses from the shutdown, including the timber industry, coal mines, hotels, accountants and laundromats.
A Harrisburg-area law firm challenged the governor's power to shutter law offices, declaring Wolf had no right to meddle in the judicial branch. In a second suit, also filed Friday, a gun shop said Wolf's edict violated the Second Amendment right to bear arms and other constitutional rights.
Wolf's lawyers said that nothing in his order prevents an attorney from practicing law or a citizen from owning a gun.
"Petitioners' argument that the global COVID-19 pandemic is somehow not a disaster demonstrates a dangerous level of myopathy about the effect this pandemic could have on the citizens of the commonwealth and our health care system if the spread of this disease is not arrested," the attorney general's office wrote.
Wolf's administration has steadfastly refused to confirm to The Associated Press whether gun shops are covered by his shutdown order. Its legal filing said the governor's office used industry codes generated by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to construct its list of businesses covered by the shutdown order.
"Any business would already know which sector it occupies and its corresponding NAICS code," the filing said.
On Saturday, Joshua Prince, a lawyer challenging the governor's edict, called the legal filing "merely another smoke and mirrors response by the commonwealth, as it is acutely aware that there is no NAICS code relative to the sale, manufacture or transfer of firearms and ammunition."
He said the coding issue arises frequently for federal firearms licensees when they attempt to procure financing, "as there is no applicable code."
Wolf's legal team also said that voluntary requests for Pennsylvanians to stay away from one another and for businesses to close their doors and have employees work from home proved ineffective at slowing the spread of the disease, requiring more drastic action.
"Pennsylvanians refused to voluntarily engage in 'social distancing' to prevent the spread of COVID-19, leaving Governor Wolf with no option other than to close nonessential businesses to 'lessen the curve' of the disease," the filing said.
RELATED: Social distancing: What is it, and how it slows spread of coronavirus
___
CASES AND HOSPITALS
The Health Department reported a sharp rise in the number of confirmed cases on Friday, adding 83 in the past day for a total of more than 260 in 26 counties. There has been one death from COVID-19 in the state. As of Saturday, the cases rose to 371.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine said cases will continue to surge. The Wolf administration is working to determine hospitals' capability to handle it and exploring options to add bed space, staffing and supplies, she said.
One possibility is creating beds in hotels for patients with less serious ailments, while Wolf's administration told hospitals to postpone elective procedures.
Still, western Pennsylvania's biggest hospital system, UPMC, on Friday said that it would not put off elective surgeries. Dr. John Williams, chief of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, said he did not see "widespread community transmission yet."
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
Meanwhile, schools have been shut down through March, at least.
___
JOBLESS CLAIMS
Pennsylvania's jobless claims filed this week set a state record, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.
A review of weekly data going back to 1987 shows a high point of 61,000 in early 2010, when the effects of the Great Recession were taking hold.
The department fielded more than 170,000 claims filed Monday through Wednesday, including 70,000 on Tuesday alone.
The agency is not releasing figures for Thursday and Friday, saying the federal government has embargoed this week's figures until next Thursday.
___
LAWSUITS
A Harrisburg-area law firm is challenging the governor's power to shutter law offices throughout Pennsylvania.
By ordering law firms to close, Wolf deprived citizens of their right to counsel, lawyer William Costopoulos argued in court papers. Costopoulos' petition noted that the high court, in ordering the closure of state courts this week, created exceptions for emergency petitions involving custody, protection from abuse and other matters.
In an interview, Costopoulos said the executive branch doesn't have a right to meddle in the judicial branch.
"The governor, though his intentions are well meaning in light of this pandemic, does not have the authority to usurp either the Supreme Court or the Constitution when it comes to the practice of law," Costopoulos said.
In the second suit, a law firm, a gun shop and a would-be gun buyer asked the state Supreme Court to stop Wolf from shuttering businesses determined to be not "life-sustaining," arguing he lacks that authority under state law.
The suit said the state's gun shops "have been left with insufficient guidance as to their potential status as 'life sustaining.'"
It also challenges Wolf's order on Second Amendment and other constitutional grounds, saying the right to bear arms "is the epitome of life-sustaining."
____
ENFORCEMENT
Wolf's order Thursday night said more than 150 types of businesses had to close their physical locations. By Friday, that shrank to about 140.
Friday's guidance also gave more detail about enforcement. Closures are enforceable through criminal penalties, including under health, safety and liquor laws, Wolf's administration said. Discipline would be progressive, beginning with a warning, and focused on businesses where people congregate.
___
OPEN AND CLOSED
Among those allowed to stay open are gas stations, grocery stores, beer distributors, drugstores, funeral homes and building materials stores. It also clarified that emergency building, highway, utility and bridge repairs are still permitted. Restaurants and bars can continue to offer carry-out, delivery and drive-thru food and drink service, but not dine-in service.
Businesses under shutdown orders range from vending machine operators to building contractors to many types of manufacturers, along with professional offices, such architects and engineers.
Retailers ordered to close include car dealers, bookstores, clothing stores, furniture stores, florists, office supply stores and lawn and garden stores. One category went from open to closed: civic and social organizations.
__
The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
___
Michael Rubinkam reported from northeastern Pennsylvania.