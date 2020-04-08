Coronavirus

2nd COVID-19 death after outbreak at Lower Township, New Jersey nursing home

LOWER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Health officials in Cape May County have announced the second death following a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home.

At least 16 residents and 12 staff members at Victoria Manor in Lower Township, New Jersey have been infected with the virus.

Action News spoke with the family of 86-year-old George Lees who died from COVID-19 on Monday night.

"My dad wasn't a statistic. He was someone that we loved," said Lees' daughter, Joann Michalski. "So when they tell you to stay home and wash your hands, you need to stay home and wash your hands."

The Cape May County Department of Health says Victoria Manor is following all health recommendations and says 400 surgical masks and 200 gowns have been delivered to the facility.

State officials said Tuesday 188 long term care facilities in New Jersey have reported at least one case of COVID-19.

A total of three people have died as a result of the coronavirus to date in Cape May County. The first case is unrelated to the nursing home.
