2nd death from vaping-related illness reported

A 2nd person has died here in the U-S because of a serious lung illness possibly linked to e-cigarette use.The victim died in Oregon in July after using an e-cigarette or vaping device which contained marijuana.The name or age of the person hasn't been released.Pennsylvania health officials are now investigating 17 cases which may be related to vaping.Most are in the western Pennsylvania.New Jersey has 15 confirmed or suspected cases in the central and northern parts of the state.A California mom believes the habit is why her 21-year-old son is fighting for his life.Ricky D'Ambrosio is in a medically-induced coma with respiratory failure.As difficult as it is to talk about the situation, Christy D'Ambrosio wants to warn others."We want parents to talk to their kids, and look in their backpacks, and, as much as kids are gonna hate that, parents need to do that. It's for their own safety," says Christy D'Ambrosio.D'Ambrosio says "Teens are going to do what they want."So she says parents have to take more action to protect their kids.Because vaping is so new, doctors aren't sure how to treat her son.